No Changes: Biden Still Opposes Eliminating The Filibuster And Supports DC Statehood, Press Sec Confirms

President Joe Biden has not changed his mind on D.C. statehood or eliminating the filibuster, two hot topic issues for Senate Democrats, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at Friday’s briefing.

Wins in both Georgia Senate runoff elections earlier this January cleared the way for Democrats accomplishing both items, yet the president himself only supports one: making Washington, D.C. the 51st state. (RELATED: Former Top Trump Administration Economist Supports Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package)

“The president has supported D.C. statehood in the past, that’s certainly his position,” Psaki stated Friday. “I don’t have anything for you in the timeline or next steps there.”

Biden was the only frontrunner during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, however, to oppose a potential elimination of the legislative filibuster, and Psaki confirmed again Friday that his position remains the same on the subject.

“The president’s position hasn’t changed,” she stated during the briefing. “I will say he’s conveyed in conversations with both now Leader Schumer and Senator McConnell that they need to have their conversations, of course, but he is eager to move his rescue plan forward. He is eager to get relief to the American public. He wants to work with both of them to do exactly that and he wants it to be a bipartisan bill, so that is his objective.”

