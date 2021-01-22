Patrick Mahomes Says He Is Out Of Concussion Protocol

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been cleared to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

Mahomes revealed the news Friday during a press conference.

Patrick Mahomes says he’s cleared concussion protocol. He’s good to go Sunday. pic.twitter.com/QE0j88kqra — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 22, 2021

“Yeah I’m actually … just got out of the protocol,” Patrick told reporters, TMZ reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Patrick Mahomes Returns To Practice, Has No Concussion Symptoms)

“The week has just been a bunch of testing, a bunch of different things just to make sure that I’m good to go and there’s no lingering effects or anything like that. Everything’s been good. I went through with all 3, 4 different doctors have said and everything’s looked well and I’m out of it now.”

Mahomes returned to practice Wednesday after suffering a brutal hit in the game against the Cleveland Browns. He reportedly had no concussion symptoms while at practice.

Now it looks like he’s ready to go for the impending championship. Mahomes will face off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for a spot at the Super Bowl LV.

The Bills now have a lot to prove since Mahomes will be on the field. It’ll be a good match up and I’d love to see Allen be able to pull off a win against arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.