Conor McGregor Returns To The Octagon Saturday Night Against Dustin Poirier At UFC 257

Conor McGregor is stepping back into the octagon Saturday night against Dustin Poirier, and UFC fans around the globe are pumped.

After more than a year away from the fighting game, McGregor is putting the gloves on and again to trade shots with Poirier.

If you’re a fan of the fighting game, then Saturday night is damn near your Super Bowl, especially if you’re a McGregor guy.

Last time he fought, he absolutely decimated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and while I don’t think that will happen tonight, I do expect him to win in solid fashion.

McGregor appears to be in the best physical shape that we’ve seen him in a long time and he mentally appears to be in a great place.

Everything about Saturday night is going to be awesome. Poirier is as legit as they come, he’s going to put up a huge effort against McGregor and millions of fans will be locked in.

It really doesn’t get much better than this.

As for me, you know I’m all in on McGregor. The boys are already setting up plans, and I promise you that they’ll include copious amounts of alcohol.

The beers will be flowing. You best believe that.

You can catch the main card for UFC 257 starting at 10:00 EST on ESPN+ PPV. It’s going to be lit!