‘This Needs To Happen’: Megyn Kelly Joins Calls For Janice Dean To Challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Megyn Kelly joined growing calls for Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean to mount a challenge against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“This needs to happen,” Kelly tweeted Saturday.

Kelly told the New York Post that Dean, a former Fox News colleague, would certainly be a formidable opponent. “Unlike the poser currently in the governor’s mansion, she really IS ‘New York tough,’ whip smart, and we can trust her. She’s got my vote,” she said. (RELATED: ‘Make No Mistake, We Want Answers’: Janice Dean Calls For Accountability In Andrew Cuomo’s Nursing Home COVID Crisis)

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean is mostly sunny on TV — unless your name is Andrew Cuomo. “Unlike the poser currently in the governor’s mansion, she really IS ‘New York tough,’ whip smart & we can trust her. She’s got my vote” @megynkelly told The Post.https://t.co/dlPMzr4IqZ pic.twitter.com/g0n8KwXMiV — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) January 23, 2021

Throughout most of the last year, as the coronavirus pandemic took a devastating toll on the state of New York, Cuomo positioned himself as an authority on combatting the virus and wrote a book about leadership in a time of crisis. (RELATED: ‘I Take Responsibility For Every Death’: Andrew Cuomo Tells ‘Morning Joe’ — After Blaming Trump, GOP)

But after Dean lost both her mother-in-law and father-in-law to COVID-19 in New York nursing homes — in part, she believes, due to a March 25 order that directed nursing homes to accept patients whether or not they tested positive for coronavirus or had even been tested at all — she became a vocal critic of Cuomo’s policies.

.@NYGovCuomo is failing our seniors again. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 22, 2021

So sorry for the media I’ve offended in saying they don’t cover @NYGovCuomo they way they should. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 21, 2021

Fox News Senior Meteorologist @JaniceDean joined me tonight to discuss Cuomo’s disastrous COVID-19 vaccine rollout and failures regarding his handling of the pandemic. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/RlF3SDHIXt — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) January 17, 2021

Dean’s response wasn’t a hard “no” — she told the Post, adding, “I am still with Fox for now by contract agreement. But listen, you never say never in this life, right? And many people have gotten into government because something personal has happened to them.”