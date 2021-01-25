The Chiefs Beating The Bills Gets Huge TV Ratings

The Kansas City Chiefs beating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 got some insane TV ratings Sunday night.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game between the Chiefs and Bills peaked with an average of 38.751 million viewers on CBS as Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to a win and a spot in the Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s just an insane amount of viewership, and there’s no other way to spin it. The game peaked just short of 40 million viewers on CBS!

Stop and think about that for a second. Stop and think about how many people in America stopped to watch Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen compete Sunday night.

At this point, you really have to start wondering just how big the numbers will be for the Super Bowl. As a man who follows this stuff, you can safely bet the 100 million number is very much in play.

There’s no doubt in my mind that the 100 million mark for viewership will get hit.

Tune in February 7 on CBS to catch all the action!