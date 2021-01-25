Royal Author Says Meghan Markle ‘Turned Prince Harry Into A Better Man’

Royal author Sean Smith said during his latest interview that Meghan Markle “turned Prince Harry into a better man.”

“Prince Harry is the man who served in two tours of duty in Afghanistan and it really was the making of him,” Smith, the author of Meghan Misunderstood, shared during an interview with the Daily Star in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

“His [Harry’s] service career turned the boy into a man and his partnership with Meghan Markle has turned him into a better man,” he added. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

The royal author went on to explain that “historians would have” people “believe the royal family are boring at times.” But he added that the former “Suits” actress is not a “dull person” who has a “great deal of charisma” that he said is “now sadly missing” from the “royal family.”

“This is a woman [Markle] of substance and that is not how she has been represented and hopefully there is still time for people to realize that,” Smith explained. “I don’t want to knock members of the royal family, Prince William, Kate [Middleton] and other members too, but Meghan has a different life experience than them. Meghan brought something that I think, is now missing.”

As previously reported, Prince Harry and Markle made headlines in January 2020 when the couple announced plans to step down from their senior royal roles to live a financially independent life.