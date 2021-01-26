Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Liked’ Calls For FBI Agents, High-Profile Democrats To Be Executed, Report Outlines

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene seemingly showed support for executing notable Democratic politicians on Facebook in 2018 and 2019, CNN first reported.

Greene, who was elected to Congress last November, posted numerous conspiracy theories on Facebook, including several tied to the baseless QAnon conspiracy, according to CNN. She has come under fire from Democrats and some Republicans over her past comments, which have been described as racist and anti-Semitic. (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Falsely Accused Two Congresswoman Of Supporting Sharia Law In Falsity-Filled Video)

The freshman congresswoman liked multiple Facebook comments that called for executing FBI agents and other so-called members of the “deep state,” according to the report. CNN’s report also said that she liked a comment that said that “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Greene also posted about the Iran Nuclear Deal in April 2018, and somebody commented “Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???,” referring to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama.

“Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient,” Greene replied, according to CNN’s report. “This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

Greene defended herself on Twitter before CNN’s report broke, accusing “Democrats and the Fake News Media… of coming after me because I’m a threat to their goal of socialism.”

“Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views,” she said. (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggested That A Plane Never Actually Hit The Pentagon On 9/11)

Greene faced additional calls to resign last week after Media Matters reported that she agreed with comments that alleged the 2018 Parkland shooting was a “false flag” operation. CNN also found a comment written by Greene that called David Hogg, a student who survived the shooting, “#little Hitler” and accused him of being a “bought and paid little pawn.”

That post has since been removed from Facebook, though it was unclear whether Facebook took them down or the original user took it down themselves. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since being sworn into Congress, Greene has clashed with multiple Democrats on Twitter and insisted that President Donald Trump would remain in office after Jan. 20. Twitter briefly suspended her account on Jan. 18 after she violated the site’s civic integrity policy.

Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

