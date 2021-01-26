MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Suspended From Twitter

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, had his Twitter account suspended Monday evening for causes not yet released by the social media company.

Lindell, 59, is a staunch advocate of former President Donald Trump and a conservative activist. Lindell’s account had over 400,000 followers at the time of its removal.

If users visit @realMikeLindell’s profile, a message will appear stating the account has been suspended. Twitter has not commented publicly or immediately responded to The Daily Caller’s inquiry on the matter.

Twitter has suspended the account of MyPillow’s Mike Lindell pic.twitter.com/RWyc5IVZyF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 26, 2021

His Twitter removal comes days after retailers dropped his MyPillow product, including Kohls, Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair, over his allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s And Wayfair Pull MyPillow Products From Shelves, CEO Says)

Lindell also faces potential litigation from Dominion Voting Systems after the CEO alleged their voting machines manipulated the election to benefit President Joe Biden. Earlier this month, Dominion sent the MyPillow CEO a letter, saying they would pursue legal action against him over his “false and conspiratorial claims,” according to the Washington Post.

Lindell joins a growing list of accounts suspended by Twitter in the weeks following Trump’s removal from the platform.