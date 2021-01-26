Patrick Mahomes Was In Kindergarten When Tom Brady Won His 1st Super Bowl With The Patriots

One viral tweet tells fans everything they need to know about the age gap between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

As pointed out by ESPN, Patrick Mahomes was in kindergarten when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl with the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2002. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nearly two decades later, Mahomes will face down Brady when the Chiefs and Buccaneers meet in the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes was in kindergarten when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl. Now Mahomes will face Brady for the title 19 years later ???? pic.twitter.com/JKk7WefNBv — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2021

It’s truly insane the age gap that exists between Brady and Mahomes. Mahomes is 25 years old and already playing for his second ring.

Meanwhile, Brady is 43 years old and going for his seventh. It’s the perfect example of a young buck fighting the seasoned veteran.

Something I had never considered: At 43 years old, Tom Brady is significantly closer in age to the guy calling this game (Troy Aikman, who is 54) than he is to either QB that he could potentially face in the Super Bowl if Tampa wins (Patrick Mahomes, 25; Josh Allen, 24). ????‍♂️????‍♂️ — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 24, 2021

The only difference here is that nobody is questioning whether or not Mahomes has the goods. He’s far from unproven. He’s widely regarded as the most gifted player in the entire league.

Still, the fact he was in kindergarten when Brady started winning Super Bowls is nothing short of mind-boggling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

Feb. 7 can’t get here fast enough. It’s going to be an epic day, and I can’t wait!