Patrick Mahomes Was In Kindergarten When Tom Brady Won His 1st Super Bowl With The Patriots

Jan 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before playing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

One viral tweet tells fans everything they need to know about the age gap between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

As pointed out by ESPN, Patrick Mahomes was in kindergarten when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl with the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2002. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nearly two decades later, Mahomes will face down Brady when the Chiefs and Buccaneers meet in the Super Bowl.

It’s truly insane the age gap that exists between Brady and Mahomes. Mahomes is 25 years old and already playing for his second ring.

Meanwhile, Brady is 43 years old and going for his seventh. It’s the perfect example of a young buck fighting the seasoned veteran.

The only difference here is that nobody is questioning whether or not Mahomes has the goods. He’s far from unproven. He’s widely regarded as the most gifted player in the entire league.

Still, the fact he was in kindergarten when Brady started winning Super Bowls is nothing short of mind-boggling.

 

Feb. 7 can’t get here fast enough. It’s going to be an epic day, and I can’t wait!