I’ve Jumped Into ‘The X-Files,’ And It’s Awesome

“The X-Files” is an incredibly fun show.

As we all know, I’ve been browsing for new shows since March, and the entire “The X-Files” saga is on Hulu. While cruising for something to watch Monday night, I landed on it, and hit play. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Why? I’m not really sure if I’m being honest with you all. My grandpa used to watch the show about the paranormal and aliens back in the day. I’ve heard him talk about it and I know that it was super famous back in the day when it aired on Fox.

I figured, why the hell not give it a shot.

As someone who considers themselves a gigantic nerd, I’ve loved what I’ve seen so far of “The X-Files.”

Granted, I’m a grand total of two episodes into the 11 seasons of the classic hit, but that doesn’t mean I’m not already hooked.

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are both great as FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. They have outstanding on-screen chemistry and it really makes the show as Mulder and Scully hunt down different unexplained cases.

While I’m sure a lot of people reading this were old enough to watch “The X-Files” when it started airing in the early 90s, I’m also sure there are a lot of people like me who love TV but missed out on it.

Well, thanks to Hulu, that problem has been solved because you can binge the entire thing.

So, if you’re into a mystery series about hunting the unexplained, paranormal, aliens and everything in-between, then give “The X-Files” a shot. If you’re a nerd like me, then you’re bound to love it.