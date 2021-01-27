‘Lol They Can Come And Get Me,’ Capitol Rioter Said Before Arrest

A New York man was arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol building after he messaged a friend on Instagram saying “lol they can come and get me,” according to an FBI affidavit that was unsealed Wednesday.

The FBI received tips in the days following the Jan. 6 attack accusing Christopher Ortiz of posting a video on Instagram of himself storming the Capitol building and bragging to a friend over a direct message about taking part in the riot, the affidavit said. One of Ortiz’s coworkers came forward Jan. 7 and emailed a screen recording of Ortiz’s Instagram story to the FBI. (RELATED: Second Officer Dies By Suicide After Riot At US Capitol, Acting Chief Of Police Says)

“I’d storm the Capitol for you any day.” — Rioter Christopher Ortiz wrote on Instagram to a witness, who passed that remark along to the government, which included it an FBI affidavit. His Insta photo’s included in court papers. He will appear in EDNY later today. pic.twitter.com/NZ9A3vdyFE — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 27, 2021

The video allegedly showed Ortiz entering the Capitol building with a mob of people and yelling “Onward! Onward!” Another person who said they had known Ortiz since high school also sent the FBI a screen recording of his Instagram story, which allegedly showed Ortiz yelling “Yeah! We’re at the door!” while standing in a large crowd of people outside the Capitol.

“CHRIS WHAT ARE YOU DOING,” the person who had known Ortiz since high school said to him over Instagram DM, according to photos in the affidavit. “Participating in government!” Ortiz responded.

“WHY. GO TO A TOWNHALL MEETING MAN,” the friend responded. “This is beyond the worst idea you’ve ever had and I am going ON RECORD saying that.”

“I’m vehemently against CCP influence in our government so that’s why I showed up,” Ortiz said. “And my story is better than anything Netflix is putting out so enjoy the show!”

“Lol they can come and get me,” Ortiz added. “I didn’t break or vandalize or steal. I walked through and out.”

“I’d storm the Capitol for you any day,” he continued.

Ortiz is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to court documents.