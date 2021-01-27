Larry King’s Wife, Shawn King, Says Family Is ‘Still Processing’ His Death In First Interview Since He Died

Larry King’s wife, Shawn King, said she and the family are “still processing” his death, in her first interview since the legendary TV host’s death at the age of 87.

“We laid him to rest this morning,” the TV host‘s 61-year-old wife told Entertainment Tonight in an interview that will air Wednesday.

“And in the Jewish faith, they do it very quickly, so you almost don’t have time to, for me, to process,” she added. “I’m still processing. And as are the boys, the whole family is just, you know, yeah.” (RELATED: Larry King Breaks Silence Following ‘Loss Of Two Of My Children’)

“We all, it was just family, we wore Larry’s suspenders, every one of us,” Shawn continued. “And it was a beautiful, loving … just perfect, just perfect. It was family. There was no showbiz, no, none of that.”

The late talkshow host’s wife also said that “death is maybe the great equalizer” and how when one experiences “it with people who we really, really love, all the other noise and the nonsense that could be surrounding, it just goes away.”

As previously reported, the King died on Jan. 23 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 87. It came following several reports the legendary broadcaster had been hospitalized after contracting coronavirus. An exact cause of death has yet to be released.