Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Series ‘Young Rock’

The trailer has dropped for “Young Rock” on NBC, and it doesn’t look too bad.

The series will tell the story of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s childhood and his insane rise to fame in Hollywood. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While I’m not a huge fan of broadcast television, it does look like “Young Rock” might be worth checking out. Give the trailer a watch below.

Again, I really don’t like broadcast TV. In fact, you really won’t catch me watching broadcast TV unless it’s for a game or a very small group of shows.

I prefer to stick to Netflix, HBO and content that doesn’t have to be censored.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Having said that, The Rock is one of the most famous men on the planet, and he’s a genuinely good person. I think most people will be interested in a story about his life.

The man went from being a Miami football player to being a wrestler, and he then ended up being arguably the most recognizable man in Hollywood. That’s a hell of a career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Now, his story is coming to a TV near you February 16.