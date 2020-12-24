Forbes Names Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson The Highest-Paid Actor Of 2020

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a staggering amount of money in 2020.

According to Forbes, Johnson took home $87.5 million this past year, which was enough to make him the high-paid actor in the world for the second straight year. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The wildest part about this whole situation is that Johnson didn’t have a single movie come out in 2020.

He has several movies lined up in the coming year, but he managed to be the highest-paid actor in the world without releasing a single film in 2020.

When you stop to think about it, that’s simply an insane fact.

Also, you’re insane if you don’t think The Rock isn’t a superstar. I watch just about everything he does. The dude is an entertainment machine.

Is he my favorite actor in the game? No, but he’s without a doubt in the top five. The man just makes hits. He’s not out here taking clown roles trying to win awards.

He’s taking roles that keep people entertained and print cash.

Props to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for pulling down $87.5 million past year. You love to see people get their money!