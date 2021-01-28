REPORT: Fire Captain Arrested For Stealing COVID-19 Vaccine With Help Of Paramedic

Anthony Damiano, a Florida fire rescue captain, reportedly turned himself into police Wednesday for stealing three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with the help of a paramedic.

Joshua Colon, the paramedic accused of helping Damiano steal the vaccines, was arrested Monday, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Polk fire captain arrested in theft of coronavirus vaccines https://t.co/Mp8hrZxxVO pic.twitter.com/Qxg3cxsz75 — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) January 28, 2021

Damiano was reportedly booked on a felony charge of official misconduct and a misdemeanor theft charge.

Two weeks before his arrest, Colon was named the “paramedic of the year” by the Polk County Fire Rescue.

Colon was given 30 doses of the Moderna vaccine Jan. 6 to administer to his fellow first responders according to another story from the Sentinel.

Damiano allegedly threatened to tell supervisors that Colon was “selling vaccines outside of work” after Colon originally refused to help steal the doses.

After Damiano allegedly stole the doses, Colon reportedly try to cover it up with fabricated paperwork. “The bottom line is Joshua tried to cover for the captain,” Polk Sheriff Grady Judd told the Sentinel. (RELATED: Doctor Charged With Stealing COVID-19 Vaccine To Give To Friends And Family)

As a result of stealing the vaccines, Colon has been charged with 12 felonies and four misdemeanors.

Damiano was reportedly in California when Colon told police he gave three doses to Damiano. “You can run, but you can’t hide. The deal is over. You’re going to jail … for being a crook,” Judd reportedly said.