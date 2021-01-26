Lions Fans Donate To The Acoustic Neuroma Association In Honor Of Matthew Stafford

Fans of the Detroit Lions are pulling a classy move in honor of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford's time with the franchise has come to an end after the Lions picked him first overall in 2009, but there aren't any hard feelings.

According to Chris Burke, fans have raised roughly $11,000 for the Acoustic Neuroma Association in honor of the star gunslinger. A bunch of donations are coming in for $9, which represents his jersey number. The goal of the ANA is to “inform, educate and support those affected by acoustic neuroma brain tumors.”

Melissa Baumbick of the @ANAssociation tells me that around 1,300 Lions fans — most donating $9 — now have raised upwards of $11,000 for the Acoustic Neuroma Association, in Matthew and Kelly Stafford’s names. https://t.co/Za8a7L7FNW — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) January 25, 2021

Stafford’s wife Kelly previously had a brain tumor and he wore cleats representing the organization during the 2019 season.

The cleats Matthew Stafford is wearing for this weekend’s “My Cause, My Cleats” game pic.twitter.com/02Ts0mhXzF — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 6, 2019

I’m honestly so happy that fans are handling this situation with nothing but class. Oftentimes when an athlete and an organization go separate ways, there are a lot of hurt feelings.

Fans don’t take it well at all. However, even though Lions fans aren’t happy with the organization, there’s nothing but love for Stafford.

The fact they’re raising money for an organization close to his heart is proof of that fact.

This split isn’t easy, but I’m damn proud to see so many fans handling it with nothing but class. I truly wish nothing but the best for Stafford going forward.