REPORT: The New York Giants Are Hiring Jeremy Pruitt

Jeremy Pruitt is reportedly headed to the New York Giants.

According to Dan Duggan, the former head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers is joining Joe Judge’s staff in New York in a role that isn’t yet known. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source says Jeremy Pruitt will, in fact, be joining the Giants staff. Hiring not official yet and official role TBD https://t.co/8lGkno2WBU — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) January 28, 2021

Pruitt was the University of Tennessee’s head coach for the past three years. He has an extensive defensive history and will work on that side of the ball with the Giants. Pruitt and Joe Judge worked together at Alabama in 2010-11. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) January 28, 2021

Well, I guess Pruitt didn’t last long on the unemployment line! I guess that I’m just surprised he’s headed to the NFL and not back to Nick Saban.

I think most college football fans expected him to be on a private jet to Tuscaloosa as soon as Tennessee fired him over alleged recruiting violations.

Source: Tennessee #Vols got sloppy with recruiting. They were handing recruits cash in McDonald’s bags when they visited campus. Also a name to look out for to fill the Head Coaching vacancy: Jason Witten pic.twitter.com/HKDd02rldz — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 19, 2021

One issue for Pruitt is that the NCAA hasn’t announced sanctions yet, and he might be worried the hammer is going to drop on him.

If that’s the case, then he might not be touchable for a college program. That’s pure speculation, but we’ve seen it before.

If that’s what is going to happen, then going to the NFL is really the only play for Pruitt.

Chancellor Donde Plowman said on Monday Pruitt would be fired for cause. That keeps him away from his $12 million+ buyout. The question of how much Pruitt gets paid appears to be far from over. — Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) January 19, 2021

Either way, he wasted no time before getting back on the horse in the coaching world. The biggest question now is whether or not he ever coaches at the college level again. I’ll predict that he does, but it might be a minute or two.