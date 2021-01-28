Editorial

REPORT: The New York Giants Are Hiring Jeremy Pruitt

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Jeremy Pruitt is reportedly headed to the New York Giants.

According to Dan Duggan, the former head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers is joining Joe Judge’s staff in New York in a role that isn’t yet known. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, I guess Pruitt didn’t last long on the unemployment line! I guess that I’m just surprised he’s headed to the NFL and not back to Nick Saban.

I think most college football fans expected him to be on a private jet to Tuscaloosa as soon as Tennessee fired him over alleged recruiting violations.

One issue for Pruitt is that the NCAA hasn’t announced sanctions yet, and he might be worried the hammer is going to drop on him.

If that’s the case, then he might not be touchable for a college program. That’s pure speculation, but we’ve seen it before.

If that’s what is going to happen, then going to the NFL is really the only play for Pruitt.

Either way, he wasted no time before getting back on the horse in the coaching world. The biggest question now is whether or not he ever coaches at the college level again. I’ll predict that he does, but it might be a minute or two.