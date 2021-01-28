Editorial

Video Reportedly Shows Sarah Fuller Being Awful At Kicking In Practice

Sarah Fuller (Credit: Screenshot/ Outkick Video https://www.outkick.com/wp-content/uploads/File-from-iOS.mp4)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Former Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller reportedly had a very rough time trying to kick field goals.

In a video reportedly of Fuller posted by Outkick, the first female kicker in an FBS game can be seen drilling the snapper on a short field goal attempt without any defensive rush. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Folks, go ahead and give it a watch. It’s just better if you experience it for yourself over me explaining it.

Well, I guess we all now know why Vandy never let her lineup for a field goal attempt and only let her do extra points. That’s one of the worst kicks I’ve ever seen.

I’m honestly not sure how anyone can watch that kick from Fuller and then claim her kickoff against Missouri was legit.

If anything, this is the best proof I’ve ever seen that she can’t kick!

Look, I understand things go wrong in practice. That’s why you practice. As a former high school basketball player who averaged about a point a game, I understand the importance of practice.

There’s still no excuse for that kick. That’s something out of a movie. She literally hammered the snapper! How do you even do that!

I can’t wait to hear the spin zone on this one. You know it’s coming!