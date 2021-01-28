Video Reportedly Shows Sarah Fuller Being Awful At Kicking In Practice

Former Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller reportedly had a very rough time trying to kick field goals.

In a video reportedly of Fuller posted by Outkick, the first female kicker in an FBS game can be seen drilling the snapper on a short field goal attempt without any defensive rush. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Folks, go ahead and give it a watch. It’s just better if you experience it for yourself over me explaining it.

Well, I guess we all now know why Vandy never let her lineup for a field goal attempt and only let her do extra points. That’s one of the worst kicks I’ve ever seen.

I’m honestly not sure how anyone can watch that kick from Fuller and then claim her kickoff against Missouri was legit.

If anything, this is the best proof I’ve ever seen that she can’t kick!

CHANGING THE GAME ???? Sarah Fuller just became the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game. @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/Qq3U6jtica — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2020

Look, I understand things go wrong in practice. That’s why you practice. As a former high school basketball player who averaged about a point a game, I understand the importance of practice.

There’s still no excuse for that kick. That’s something out of a movie. She literally hammered the snapper! How do you even do that!

“It used to be an insult. … Playing like a girl is a compliment, it’s something you want to strive for.” After making history last week, Sarah Fuller is changing the narrative and inspiring young girls around the world. (???? @goodyear) pic.twitter.com/kKT3zxz0bY — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 5, 2020

I can’t wait to hear the spin zone on this one. You know it’s coming!