The Thief Accused Of Robbing Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Coming Out With Tell-All Book

The thief that allegedly robbed reality star Kim Kardashian in a Paris hotel back in 2016 has decided to write a tell-all book about the experience.

Yunice Abbas, who allegedly stole roughly $10 million worth of jewelry from Kardashian, is releasing the book on Feb. 4, according to the French magazine Closer, Page Six reported.

Abbas revealed in the book that Kardashian and her secretary attempted to call 911 even though they were in France at the time of the robbery, according to an excerpt published by the magazine. (RELATED: REPORT: Kim Kardashian Settles $6.1M Lawsuit With Security Company That Failed To Protect Her During Paris Robbery)

“Our two beauties stubbornly tried to call 911…the emergency call number for the US. Not very efficient when you are in Paris,” Abbas reportedly wrote in the book. “I sequestered Kim Kardashian.”

Abbas admitted Kardashian only “complied” after she realized the men were not “threatening her life,” the excerpt said.

Abbas also revealed that musician Tracy Chapman made a phone call to Kardashian after he swiped her phone.

“Right at the moment I cross a police car scouting the neighborhood, I jump at the sound of an incongruous cellphone ringtone,” Abbas reportedly wrote, according to Fox News. “In front of my incredulous eyes, a name appears on the screen as it lights up. No way, I must be tripping.”