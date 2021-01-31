Chris Wallace Asks What It Means That There’s More GOP Outrage Over Liz Cheney Than Marjorie Taylor Greene

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace asked during Sunday morning’s broadcast why there seems to be more outrage over Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney than Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Wallace noted that Cheney was among just a few Republicans who had vocally supported and then voted in favor of a second impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Greene, in contrast, has continued to claim that Trump won the Nov. 3 presidential election and has been linked to a number of conspiracy theories ranging from QAnon to the belief that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had John F. Kennedy Jr. killed to secure her New York Senate seat. (RELATED: ‘You’re Not Being Straight With Me’: Chris Wallace Challenges Chris Coons For Changing The Definition Of Court Packing)

WATCH:

“Susan, you know, you’ve got a situation right now where there is more visible outrage inside the GOP over Liz Cheney, a member of leadership, voting to impeach the president over — rather than some of these wild conspiracy theories being espoused by Marjorie Taylor Greene. How serious is this for the GOP and what can they do about it? I mean, they take her off committees, expel her? What are their options here?” Wallace asked USA Today’s Susan Page.

Page said that the outrage indicates a lot about where the Republican Party might be headed, at least in the near future, especially if Cheney ends up facing a primary challenger in 2022 while Greene faces a “slap on the wrist” like her potential removal from the House Education Committee. (RELATED: ‘Get The Straitjacket Ready’: Joy Behar Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Lethal’ For Republicans And ‘Democrats Will Be In Charge Forever’)

“There are big wounds on Capitol Hill from the January 6th assault on Congress,” Page continued. “That’s what you heard from Nancy Pelosi when she was talking to reporters in the clip you played. There is — this is the kind of language we have not heard from Capitol Hill since the Civil War and it’s not over yet.”