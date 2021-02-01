Parkland Mother Makes Emotional Plea For Marjorie Taylor Greene To Disavow Conspiracies

The mother of a victim from the 2018 Parkland school shooting, Linda Beigel Schulman, demanded that Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene repudiate conspiracy theories she supported before entering office.

CNN host Brianna Keilar questioned Schulman about her conversation with the Georgia lawmaker earlier in the day, asking if she believed Greene thought the shooting in Parkland were false flags.

“She looked at me straight in my face, and she said, ‘No, I don’t,’” Schulman told Keilar.

“It’s hard for me to believe that she ever believed that they were. I don’t know what conspiracy theories do for her, but honestly, it’s hard for me to believe, especially after having a conversation with her, that she ever believed that they were false flags or staged events.”

Schulman then called on Greene to come out publicly and denounce all conspiracies related to the Parkland, adding her refusal “makes it even worse.”

“Her refusal to make a public statement makes it even worse,” she said. “We all have to look in the mirror, and so does she. The fact that politics makes her — I have to believe it’s all politics that are making her just not come forward, and, you know, politics should never trump the truth.”

“She needs to come forward. She needs to tell the world publicly that she does not believe that those shootings were false flags and staged events. She needs to come forward, and she can make up any story or give any reason that she said those things, but the most important is that she disavow those statements,” Schulman concluded. (RELATED: Rep. Cori Bush Says She Is Moving Offices After Dust-Up With Marjorie Taylor Greene)

Greene has promoted several controversial QAnon conspiracy theories before entering office. In one instance, she compared Jewish billionaire Democratic donor George Soros to a Nazi and said black people “are held slaves to the Democratic Party,” according to Politico.