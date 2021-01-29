Rep. Cori Bush Says She Is Moving Offices After Dust-Up With Marjorie Taylor Greene

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush will not stay in the same office on Capitol Hill after getting in a stand-off with freshman Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Bush announced the move Friday after a “maskless” Greene and her staff allegedly accosted her in a hallway and targeted her on social media.

“A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media,” said Bush via Twitter Friday. “I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety.”

“I’ve called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote.,” she added.

A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety. I’ve called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021



H.R. 25 is legislation requiring the House Ethics Committee to investigate and remove lawmakers who voted to challenge President Biden’s Electoral College victory amid the Jan. 6th Capitol riot, according to The Hill.

However, Greene contests these versions of events, alleging Bush started the altercation. The congresswoman later released a video to Twitter, showing herself talking on the phone before a voice in the background shouts at her to put on a mask.

“There’s video. There’s no sides,” Nick Dyer, spokesperson for Greene, told the Daily Caller. “Please report it accurately. Rep. Bush verbally attacked Congresswoman Greene. That’s what happened; it’s on tape.”

Rep. @CoriBush is the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey’s. She is lying to you. She berated me. Maybe Rep. Bush didn’t realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts. https://t.co/CJjnI3ZTjC pic.twitter.com/ZMLGOGjxKw — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) January 29, 2021

Bush sent out a statement detailing a Jan. 13th incident where Greene allegedly approached her without a mask in a tunnel between the Cannon Office Building and the Capitol.

“On January 13, I was walking with my staff to vote. I was in the tunnel between the Cannon Office Building and the Capitol when Marjorie Taylor Greene came up from behind me, ranting loudly into her phone while not wearing a mask,” Bush said.

“Out of concern for the health of my staff, other members of Congress, and their congressional staff, I repeatedly called out to her to put on a mask,” she added. “Taylor Greene and her staff responded by berating me, with one staffer yelling, ‘Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter.'”

Greene is involved in recent controversies after unearthed evidence shows she promoted several controversial QAnon conspiracy theories before entering office. In one instance, she compared Jewish billionaire Democratic donor George Soros to a Nazi and said black people “are held slaves to the Democratic Party,” according to Politico.