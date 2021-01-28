News Crew Kicked Out Of Town Hall After Asking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene A Question

A local Georgia news crew was removed from a town hall hosted by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Jan. 27.

Greene originally said local NBC affiliate WRCB was not allowed to ask questions, according to WRCB reporter Meredith Aldis, who attended the event.

@RepMTG is hosting a Town Hall in Dalton, GA tonight.

We were told we’re not allowed to ask questions to her or anyone in the building, but we’ll keep you updated with what she says. pic.twitter.com/rmK50nPahD — Meredith Aldis WRCB (@MeredithAWRCB) January 27, 2021

After Greene answered an audience question about her experience with cancel culture, the WRCB reporter tried to follow up.

“I’m talking to my constituents. This isn’t a press conference,” Greene responded.



The reporter claimed that she was then threatened with arrest by a Whitfield County Deputy Sheriff. She said that her and her camera man were then escorted out of the venue.

I tried to ask a question during the Town Hall meeting and was threatened to be arrested by Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputies and was escorted out. @WRCB — Meredith Aldis WRCB (@MeredithAWRCB) January 28, 2021





Greene has come under fire for promoting multiple conspiracy theories. She was filmed harassing Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control advocate David Hogg. Greene is a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory and has suggested that no plane hit the Pentagon during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (RELATED: Trump Labels QAnon-Promoting House Candidate A ‘Future Republican Star’ Following Primary Victory In Georgia’s 14th District)

California Democrat Jimmy Gomez introduced a resolution on Jan. 27 calling for Greene to be expelled from Congress after social media posts in which she appeared to support hanging FBI agents and prominent Democratic politicians surfaced.

“Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,” Gomez said in a statement.