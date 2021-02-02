Dolly Parton Says She’s Not Sure She Would Accept Presidential Medal Of Freedom From Joe Biden, Doesn’t Want To Play ‘Politics’

Musician Dolly Parton said she’s not sure she would accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden.

Parton revealed former President Donald Trump’s administration had extended the award to her twice, but personal circumstances kept her from accepting the award during an interview Tuesday on the “Today” show.

Co-host Jenna Bush Hager brought up that former President Barack Obama said his “biggest mistake” in office was not awarding Parton the medal.

Dolly Parton says she turned down Presidential Medal of Freedom offer from Trump WH twice; “I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID” https://t.co/mWVibfixAK — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) February 2, 2021

“He said, he’s going to call his friend Joe,” Hager said. “Have you heard from Joe, otherwise known as President Biden?” (RELATED: Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Won’t Accept Presidential Medal Of Freedom From Donald Trump)

“I actually have,” Parton responded. “To be honest, in all fairness, I got offered the Freedom Award from the Trump Administration. I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill. Then, they asked me again about it, and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID. So now, I feel like if I take it, I’ll be doing politics. So, I’m not sure. I don’t work for those awards. It’d be nice but I’m not sure that I, you know, that I ever deserve it. But that’s a nice compliment for people to think I might deserve it.”

“I think everyone thinks you might deserve it,” co-host Hoda Kotb told Parton.