GameStop Investor Donates Nintendo Switches And Games To Children’s Hospital

A GameStop investor has donated Nintendo Switches and games to a children’s hospital in Texas after profiting off the company’s recent stock surge.

The anonymous person made sure that each of the pediatric children's units at Medical City Children's Hospital in Dallas, a spokesperson for the hospital told Fox News, according to a piece published Monday.

A total of 10 Nintendo Switches plus 10 games were given to the hospital by the investor, with the items reportedly purchased from GameStop stores in the area.

"Our child life specialists use a variety of tools to help our pediatric patients cope and heal in the face of critical illness," Medical City Children's Hospital CEO Jessica O'Neal told the outlet.

O’Neal also explained that the gift would “no doubt provide entertainment for” their “patients and help with the healing process during this challenging time.”

The piece noted that the investor wanted to give back “in a way that was equally hilarious” to how the money was made originally.

“Used some of my GME tendies to buy Nintendo Switches from Gamestop, then donated them to a Children’s Hospital,” the investor wrote on Reddit, per the report.

Another GameStop investor, 20-year-old college student Hunter Kahn, donated “6 Nintendo Switches,” games, e-shop gift cards, screen protectors and cases “to go with them to the Children’s Minnesota Hospital,” CNN reported Tuesday.

“We’re so grateful for this generous donation that will help bring joy to kids at our hospitals, especially during these challenging times,” Jennifer Soderholm, president of Children’s Minnesota Foundation, shared with the outlet. “It’s inspiring to see young people in our community choosing to give back and pay it forward.”

As previously reported, a group of Reddit users managed to drive GameStop’s stock up more than 600 percent in one week, with its share price going from $43 on Jan. 21 to $330 in less than a week. The results left hedge funds facing financial ruin.