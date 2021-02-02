Mike Huckabee: Biden Is ‘Making Barack Obama Look Like Ronald Reagan’

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said that President Joe Biden is “making Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan” during a Tuesday afternoon segment on Fox News’ “The Story.”

After anchor Martha MacCallum played a clip from Democratic Washingto6n Rep. Pramila Jayapal suggesting $1.9 trillion should be “the floor” for the next coronavirus stimulus package, Huckabee said, “Why stop there?”

WATCH:

“Let’s make it $25, $50 trillion,” he panned. “Let’s just give everybody everything they’ve ever wanted. Let government be Santa Claus. She said that’s the floor. Heck, I’m on the floor thinking about how crazy this is.”

Huckabee criticized Biden’s record number of early executive orders, which have included taxpayer funding for foreign abortions, canceling a key permit needed for the Keystone Pipeline and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization.

He said the executive orders were “killing people’s jobs all over the country.” (RELATED: Here’s How President Biden’s Executive Orders Could Hurt Workers)

“This is not a unity president,” Huckabee said. “This is not a, ‘gee, let’s all come together.’ Joe Biden is making Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan in terms of his leftist policies. And I think a lot of people who voted for him, goodness, I hope they’re as disappointed as they need to be over this.”