Brett Favre To Houston Texans Player Deshaun Watson: ‘You Get Paid A Ton Of Money To Do A Certain Job And Just Do It’

Brett Favre told Texans’ Deshaun Watson that he gets paid “a ton of money to do a certain job and just do it” in response to the Houston player’s trade request.

“I’m kind of old school,” the legendary winning QB shared during an interview with Yahoo Sportsbook. (RELATED: REPORT: Deshaun Watson Officially Requests To Be Traded)

“I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I’m not saying he’s wrong. Again, I think it’s a different day and time…” Brett Favre joined @MintyBets to discuss Deshaun Watson demanding a trade from the Texans. pic.twitter.com/1YTRl0QefO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 1, 2021

“You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job and just do it and let the chips fall where they may,” Favre added.

Brett Favre shared his thoughts on Deshaun Watson’s trade request from the Texans. pic.twitter.com/JHGVRVgL8S — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2021

“I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I’m not saying he’s wrong,” Favre continued. “I think it’s a different day and time, and it’ll be interesting to see how the organization handles it.”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reacted to the Hall-of-Fame QB’s comments on “First Take,” the HoustonSportsmap.com reported. (RELATED: Stephen A. Smith Is Reportedly About To Become The Highest Paid ESPN Talent At $10 Million)

Smith said that Farve’s comment about believing they “make too much money to voice an opinion” was disturbing.

WATCH:

“When you say something like that, that goes beyond that,” Smith explained. “That’s about a mentality of thinking of yourself and others as sheer labor who should be grateful for what they have.”

“As opposed to being appreciated for what they have earned,” he added. “And I’m very, very disturbed Brett Favre would say what he said.”

Later during FS1’s “Speak For Yourself ” with Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho, Wiley said he agreed with Favre’s advice for Watson, but then translated what he believed the star QB was trying to say.

WATCH:

.@MarcellusWiley breaks down why he agrees with Brett Favre’s advice to Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/i4c7TdSHYT — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 3, 2021

“Brett Favre’s just basically saying look dog you made $156 million on one contract,” Wiley explained. “You know what that tells me, that you have the ear of ownership.”

“And the belief of ownership,” he added. “They do not invest that much money in one person unless they believe in that person. So, since you have their ear, why are you going about this process so messy if you have their ear?”