‘Joe Biden On Day One Killed Their Job,’ Wisconsin Congressman Says Of Keystone XL Pipeline Decision

Republican Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about President Joe Biden ending the Keystone XL pipeline, unions regretting their decision to endorse Biden and more.

“So frustrating that on day one of Joe Biden’s administration he came in and by the stroke of a pen, killed thousands of jobs across the United States. Hundreds of those jobs are from the state of Wisconsin,” Steil, who recently met with workers impacted by the president’s decision to cancel the pipeline permit, said.

“Men and women were working on building private sector infrastructure for oil and gas here in the United States,” he said, “and they were laid off because Joe Biden, on day one, killed their job.” (RELATED: American Petroleum Institute: Biden Admin ‘Heading In The Wrong Direction’ With Recent Energy Order)

Steil, who recently co-introduced the bill, “Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act,” talked about the “ripple effect of this type of private sector investment.”

“Billions of dollars have already been invested. Billions more were going to be invested to make sure that we had a North American supply of oil and gas,” he said.

Steil also discussed reasons the pipeline was canceled by the Biden Administration, why he believes the United States will now be more dependent on other countries for oil and natural gas and more. (RELATED: Trade Unions That Endorsed Biden Are Mad He Kept His Campaign Promise To Kill Keystone)