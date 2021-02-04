‘Joe Biden Is An Empty Suit’: Leo Terrell Says President Can Only Offer Lukewarm Support To Police Because He’s Not In Charge

Civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell said Thursday that President Joe Biden will never fully support America’s law enforcement officers because he’s “an empty suit” who’s beholden to the left-wing of the Democratic Party.

Terrell was commenting on Biden giving his qualified support of law enforcement officers during a segment of Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” saying the “vast majority” of them were “decent, honorable people.” (RELATED: Joe Biden, Jill Biden Pay Respects To Fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick)

Terrell said he would not give Biden “the benefit of the doubt. Because I’ll tell you right now: every one of us listening and watching this program have a different opinion as to what does ‘vast majority’ mean … He can’t tell the American public that 98, 99% of officers are great and they protect us.”

The attorney said the reason Biden can’t say that is because right “he made a deal with the left.” Terrell noted that the Democratic Party avoided bestowing any praise of police officers “throughout the entire [presidential election] campaign.

“Joe Biden cannot back the blue because he supports the left. And to me the comment was disingenuous. ‘Vast majority’ was … designed to appease the left.”

Terrell also said if Biden is too supportive of police, he will violate the “Democratic playbook [that] says there is systemic discrimination in law enforcement.”

He insisted that Biden is restrained from adopting “a strong law and order position” because many in his party believe that the police “are the bad guys and the criminals are the ones who are being basically treated unfairly. It is clear and documented.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Suggests Police Should Shoot Criminals ‘In The Leg’ Instead Of Shooting ‘To Kill’)

“Joe Biden is an empty suit. He does not control the Democratic Party,” Terrell continued. “The Democratic Party is controlled by [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] [Sen.] Bernie Sanders, Antifa and Black Lives Matter.”

Biden suggested in January that Capitol police were less severe with the mob that participated in the Jan. 6 riot than they would have been with members of Black Lives Matters.

On the campaign trail in September 2020, Biden denied that the wanted to cripple America’s police enforcement and said, “The only person who wants to defund the police is [President] Donald Trump.”

He was also the author of the highly contentious 1994 “three strikes” crime bill that supported strict criminal justice measures.