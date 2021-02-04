Lavonte David Shares Awesome Quote From Tom Brady After Winning The NFC Title

Tom Brady apparently dropped an awesome quote after winning the NFC title.

According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Lavonte David, there was a player crying in the locker room after punching his ticket to the Super Bowl, and Brady wasn’t impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

David said during an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast that Brady told the unnamed player, “What the f**k you cryin’ for? We not done yet!”

That attitude right there is why Tom Brady has six Super Bowl rings. That’s the attitude that has made him the winningest quarterback in NFL history.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are so used to losing that simply winning the NFC title was apparently a reason for tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Not for Tom Brady. In Brady’s eyes, you either raise the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season or it was a waste.

Now, he’ll get the chance to earn his seventh ring when he takes the field Sunday against the Chiefs. I have no doubt he’ll bring his legendary mentality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

You can watch the game at 6:30 EST on CBS.