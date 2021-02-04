Michael B. Jordan’s New Movie ‘Without Remorse’ Sounds Outstanding

Michael B. Jordan’s new movie “Without Remorse” sounds like it’s going to be legit.

The plot of the film with the Hollywood star, according to IMDB, is, “John Clark, a Navy SEAL, goes on a path to avenge his wife’s murder only to find himself inside of a larger conspiracy.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The movie is based on a book of the same name from Tom Clancy, and will stream on Amazon.

While more details aren’t really public right now, there was a very short promo released in late 2019 showing Jordan in a military uniform.

I don’t even really need to hear more details to be amped. Michael B. Jordan is a hell of an actor, and Tom Clancy is an all-time great storyteller.

Combine the two, and you 100% have me sold on whatever the product might end up being.

Plus, “Without Remorse” is a revenge story involving a grand conspiracy. What the hell more could you ever want?

IMDB doesn’t list a release date for the Amazon flick, but you can bank on me keeping you all updated because it sounds awesome.