Morgan Wallen’s Music Dominates Top-10 Music Chart After Video Surfaces Of Him Saying The N-Word

Musician Morgan Wallen’s music dominated the top 10 of Apple’s Top 100 chart Wednesday after he was dropped from his label for saying the n-word on video.

Wallen only had one song in Apple’s top 10 as of Monday, “Wasted On You,” according to an archive of the chart. Wallen released the song in April 2020 and it has spent the last 25 days on the chart, according to the archive. “Wasted On You” had climbed one spot to number four by Tuesday.

Morgan Wallen’s music takes over the Top 10 of US iTunes songs chart after racial slur controversy. He currently occupies half of the Top 10. pic.twitter.com/OEdzlsqvyc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 4, 2021

After news of the video broke Wednesday, Wallen had four songs in the top 10: “Wasted On You,” “More Than My Hometown,” “Sand In My Boots” and “7 Summers.” Wallen had 12 songs in total on the top 100 chart as of Wednesday. The artist had four re-entries to the chart and one new entry, according to the archived data. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Suspended From Record Label After He’s Caught On Video Saying N-Word)

Wallen was caught on camera using the racial slur outside of his home in Nashville after returning home from a night out. A neighbor recorded the scene, TMZ first reported.

“Take care of” this “p*ssy ass motherf*cker,” Wallen said in the video. “Take care of this p*ssy ass n*****.”

Wallen apologized after the video hit the internet Wednesday.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry,” he said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Wallen was dropped by his record label Big Loud on Wednesday.