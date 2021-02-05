CDC Announces Over 600 Cases Of COVID-19 Variants In The US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that there are over 600 cases of variants of COVID-19 in the United States.

The CDC reported that 611 of reported cases of COVID-19 stem from the UK variant known as B.1.1.7, while 5 cases stem from the South African variant known as B.1.351. An additional 2 cases stem from the Brazilian variant known as P.1.

More than 600 variant cases of COVID-19 identified in US: CDC https://t.co/kfvnNsQiZ1 pic.twitter.com/7EE0QBesV0 — New York Post (@nypost) February 5, 2021

Of the 611 cases from the UK strain, 187 have been reported in Florida, while 145 have been reported in California, according to the data from the CDC.

Meanwhile, out of the 5 cases of the South African strain, 3 have been reported in Maryland, while 2 have been reported in South Carolina, according to data from the CDC. (RELATED: First Known Case Of Brazilian Coronavirus Variant Strain Detected In US)

Both of the cases from the Brazilian strain were reported in the state of Minnesota, according to data from the CDC.

The CDC notes on their website that the data shown is from a sample of SARS-CoV-2-positive specimens and that it doesn’t fully represent how many cases of each strain may actually be in the U.S. currently.

The website also notes that data will be updated on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays by 7 p.m.