Jake Paul Slams Floyd Mayweather Over Fight Challenge: ‘What The F*** Is This Guy Doing?!’

Jake Paul said Floyd Mayweather was “out of his mind” and “broke” as the two traded jabs over their fight challenge, TMZ reported Friday.

“This guy is out of his mind!” the 24-year-old YouTube star shared with TMZ in a piece published Friday. “He just calls me out, out of nowhere — same with 50 Cent!” he added. “I mean, he hasn’t even fought my brother yet. It just seems like he’s losing his marbles … like what the f*** is this guy doing?!”

Paul explained that he would see what happens in the exhibition match between Mayweather and his brother Logan Paul. He also admitted he could “totally see a Jake Paul and Floyd” match up, sharing that Floyd is a “lot harder” of an opponent than Conor McGregor. (RELATED: Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor To A Boxing Match, Offers Him $50 Million)

“But he doesn’t scare me,” the social media star said. “He’s smaller than me and he’s old bro. That speed goes away. The power goes away, the endurance goes away.”

“It just seems like this guy is money hungry,” he added. “It seems like he hasn’t paid his taxes or some shit and he just wants to fight everyone. He’s almost 50 years old.”

Paul then talked about his record as a fighter and said he was “2 and 0 with 2 KO’s with pro fights.”

“If Floyd wants to do these exhibitions, ya know … cool!” Paul explained. “But, I’m a real fighter. He has to take me seriously and I think the reason he wants to do these exhibitions is because he’s afraid to risk his legacy of his 50 and 0 record in case he were to lose.”

“But, I’m not doing the exhibition shit,” he said. “It doesn’t interest me. Those are like fake patty-cake fights.”

Mayweather and Logan Paul’s bout was postponed to a later date, according to ESPN. “After an absolutely tremendous response to the fight announcement, we’re hoping to announce a new date very soon along with some new exciting details,” Fanmio founder and CEO Solomon Engel shared in a statement.

Jake Paul’s next fight is set for April 17 when he will square off against UFC star Ben Askren.