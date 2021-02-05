Report: Jennifer Lawrence Injured On Set Of Film Following Explosion Stunt

Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly been injured on set of her latest movie when an explosion set up for a stunt sent glass into her eye.

“An explosion was set up for a stunt in which glass shatters,” a source told Page Six in a piece published Friday about the 30-year-old actress being injured on the set of her movie “Don’t Look Up.” (RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence: It Was My Choice To Wear That Dress Outside)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Sources shared that “The Hunger Games” star was injured but will reportedly be okay after the shattered glass hit her eye.

Production has since been halted at least for the day, according to sources. (RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Overcame Her Fear Of Nudity For ‘Red Sparrow’)

TMZ has since reported that it happened in Boston in the early morning hours on the set of the “Red Sparrow” star’s film when a “controlled glass explosion” went haywire.

A source shared that she was hurt when a piece of glass reportedly cut her eyelid and the cut wouldn’t stop bleeding.

In the film, Lawrence reportedly plays the role of an astronomer who tells the world that an asteroid is approaching the Earth and the world is in danger.

Jennifer co-stars with Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Matthew Perry in the film.