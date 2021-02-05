Prepare For The Super Bowl With These Awesome Sports Speeches

The Super Bowl is only a couple days away, and we have the perfect way to prepare.

This Sunday, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will take the field against Patrick Mahomes to battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

You know the perfect way to get in the proper spirit for the game? With the best sports speeches from movies and TV shows.

Let’s dive right in!

If those speeches don’t have you ready to roll, then I don’t know what to tell you. I watch those speeches before every major game, and they always have me ready for war.

Nothing gets me ready to roll like some wise words from “Miracle” or Coach Eric Taylor.

Now, millions of people around the country will spend the weekend preparing for Sunday night. It truly can’t get here fast enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

It’s going to be a great weekend, and I hope you’re all as excited as I am. Don’t be afraid to watch these speeches a few more times before Sunday night rolls around!

Make sure to catch the game at 6:30 EST on CBS, and let’s have ourselves a weekend!