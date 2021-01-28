The Spread For The Super Bowl Is Currently At -3 In Favor Of The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently favored to win the Super Bowl over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At this moment, the majority of major sportsbooks have the Chiefs at -3 in the game against Tom Brady and company. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game isn’t until February 7, which leaves plenty of time for the line to shift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

While I don’t have a dog in this fight, taking the Chiefs at -3 really does seem like the play at the moment.

Despite a slow start against Josh Allen and the Bills, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City dominated that game.

If Mahomes is healthy, I’m not sure how anyone could confidently say the Bucs will win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

The only thing that gives me serious hesitation is that we know Tom Brady thrives on the big stage and we also know the Chiefs can have some bad quarters of football.

So, the Bucs will definitely get their shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

We’ll see what happens February 7. No matter what occurs, it’s going to be an incredibly fun night. That much is for sure!