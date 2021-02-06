REPORT: Trevor Lawrence Will Have Surgery On His Shoulder

Trevor Lawrence will reportedly have surgery on his shoulder in the near future.

According to Adam Schefter, the projected top pick in the 2021 NFL draft will have left labrum shoulder repair surgery after throwing for teams February 12. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter reported that Lawrence is expected to be fine by the time camp rolls around.

Projected No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will throw for NFL teams on Feb 12th instead of participating in Clemson’s pro day next month, per his reps at @mgcsports. After that, Lawrence will undergo left labrum shoulder repair. Doctors confident he will be recovered for camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2021

Obviously, whenever a guy has to undergo surgery it’s a big deal and shouldn’t be taken lightly at all.

Having said that, this doesn’t sound like a big deal, and it sounds like Lawrence will bounce back quickly.

Anyone who thinks this will knock him out of the top spot and going to the Jaguars is kidding themselves. I’m not sure there’s anything that can stop him from going first overall.

The dude is the best QB prospect since Peyton Manning entered the NFL.

Get used to seeing him in a Jaguars uniform because it’s 100% still happening.