Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dominate Kansas City Chiefs To Win Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.

During the Sunday night matchup in front of America, Tom Brady and company absolutely unloaded on the Chiefs, and KC had no answer on defense. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only was this game not close, it was borderline not even fair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

I honestly thought the Chiefs were going to roll in Super Bowl LV. I thought Mahomes would be more than enough to get the job done.

Instead, Tom Brady punched his ticket for another Super Bowl ring, which is now his seventh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

It’s hard to fathom how out of balance this game was from pretty much the jump. I still can’t believe Brady and the Bucs rolled them.

It was embarrassing to say the least.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Props to Brady on winning his seventh ring. Hell of a legacy.