Editorial

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dominate Kansas City Chiefs To Win Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a 27 yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette #28 in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.

During the Sunday night matchup in front of America, Tom Brady and company absolutely unloaded on the Chiefs, and KC had no answer on defense. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only was this game not close, it was borderline not even fair.

 

I honestly thought the Chiefs were going to roll in Super Bowl LV. I thought Mahomes would be more than enough to get the job done.

Instead, Tom Brady punched his ticket for another Super Bowl ring, which is now his seventh.

 

It’s hard to fathom how out of balance this game was from pretty much the jump. I still can’t believe Brady and the Bucs rolled them.

It was embarrassing to say the least.

 

Props to Brady on winning his seventh ring. Hell of a legacy.