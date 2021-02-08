REPORT: Kodak Black Offers To Cover College Tuition For The Children Of 2 FBI Agents Killed In The Line Of Duty

Rapper Kodak Black has reportedly pulled a classy move for the children of two FBI agents killed in the line of duty.

According to TMZ, the star musician has offered to cover the cost of college for the children of Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger. It’s not known right now whether Black will be taken up on the offer. Schwartzenberger left behind two children and Alfin left behind one, according to the same TMZ report.

Kodak Black Offers to Pay College Tuition for Kids of Slain FBI Agents https://t.co/hmY6wYQtJx — TMZ (@TMZ) February 8, 2021

Alfin and Schwartzenberger were both killed during a raid last week while attempting to apprehend a man allegedly in possession of child pornography. (RELATED: Trump Pardons Lil Wayne, Commutes Kodak Black’s Sentence)

Three other FBI agents were also wounded. The alleged gunman is believed to have turned the weapon on himself.

Whether you like Kodak Black’s music or not, there’s no question at all that this is a 100% pure class move from him.

The events that unfolded last week in Sunrise, Florida are absolutely horrific, and there’s no other way to put it.

Now, three children are without a parent.

It’s a brutal time right now for everyone involved in the situation, and Kodak Black is trying to help ease the pain a little bit. We’ll see whether or not he’s taken up on the offer, but it’s one hell of a gesture.