REPORT: Rappers Lil Wayne And Kodak Black On Trump’s Potential Pardon List

Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black are reportedly on Presidential Donald Trump’s potential list of people to get a pardon before he leaves office, according to Bloomberg.

The president is reportedly considering a pardon for Black and Wayne, who famously posed for a photo with the president ahead of the 2020 campaign, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in a piece published Thursday.

Black is currently serving time behind bars after he got in trouble for making multiple false written statements on an application while trying to acquire firearms, according to CNN. (RELATED: Star Rapper Shocks The World After She Reveals She’s Dating A Registered Sex Offender)

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

In December, Wayne pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a loaded handgun while traveling to Florida on a private plane in 2019.(RELATED: Celebrities React To Nipsey Hussle Being Shot And Killed)

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and superstar rapper Lil Yachty previously asked for Trump to pardon Kodak.

Hey @realDonaldTrump my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) January 4, 2021

In a since-deleted tweet, Kodak said he would donate $1 million to charity if the president released him, per the report.

Trump is reportedly planning to announce the pardons on his final full day in office, January 19.