Tom Brady Texted Teammates Every Night Leading Up To Super Bowl To Say They Would Win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette claimed Tom Brady texted his teammates every night leading up to the Super Bowl.

The message was “We will win,” according to ESPN reporter Jenna Laine.

“Leonard Fournette said all week long, Tom Brady was texting everyone at 11:00 at night saying, ‘We WILL win,'” Laine tweeted Sunday night following the game. (RELATED: Tom Brady Announces He’s Returning For The 2021 NFL Season)

It takes a lot of work to be the kind of leader that Brady is. Brady pours his energy into the game of football, but he also pours his energy into his teammates. It’s always good to see a team become a family like that.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did win the Super Bowl game last night. The final score was 31-7.

Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring and his first with the Buccaneers. No other team has as many Super Bowl wins as Brady. The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers each have six.

Brady said he wasn’t comparing this Super Bowl win to any other.

“I’m not making any comparisons,” Brady said, according to CNN. “Being down here and experiencing it with this group of guys is — every year is amazing, and this team is world champions forever. You can’t take it away from us. Thank you guys. Thank you all.”