Tom Brady Announces That He’s Returning For The 2021 NFL Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is looking to run it back next season.

Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 Sunday night, and the winningest QB in league history wants another one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Following the game, Brady was asked about his future, and he replied with, “We’re coming back. You all know that.”

Jim Nantz: “And there’s more to come, right Tom? There’s more to come as far as football.” #TomBrady : “We’re coming back. You all know that.” #SuperBowl — Michael Stets (@Michael_Stets) February 8, 2021

Was there ever a doubt, folks? Was there ever a doubt at all that Brady was going to return for another year of football?

He’s coming back for his 22nd year of NFL action! That’s absolutely absurd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Not only is Tom Brady returning for his 22nd season, but he’ll be 44-years-old by the time week one rolls around.

For a guy in his mid-40s, he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

As football fans, we’re truly blessed to be living in an era where we get to watch a guy like Tom Brady play. We never saw a QB like him before, and we might never see another like him again!