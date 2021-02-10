Animal Rights Attorney Tried To Hire Ranch Hand To Kill Husband For Having Affair With The Nanny

An animal rights attorney in Colorado has been arrested for allegedly trying to hire ranch hands to kill her husband and her family’s former nanny for having an affair, Fox News reported Wednesday.

The 44-year-old Jennifer Emmi, also known as Jennifer Edwards, sought out ranch hands to kill her husband and his new girlfriend, according to the Denver Post. The pair previously separated due to the affair with the three children’s nanny, but Emmi remained enraged because her estranged husband decided to stay with the woman, Fox News reported.

A Denver-area attorney accused of threatening and blackmailing her estranged husband and his new girlfriend, the family’s au pair, has been charged with allegedly hiring a ranch hand to kill the other woman.https://t.co/jg0L4Esktx — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 9, 2021

Emmi was arrested in late January following a six-month investigation, the Denver Post reported. Emmi is charged with solicitation of first-degree murder, two counts of retaliating against a witness or victim, and three counts of stalking and is currently being held on a $3 million cash bond for the alleged murder-for-hire scheme, according to the Denver Post.

A Jan. 25 affidavit claims Emmi asked ranch hand Timothy Lindsey to help kill the children’s nanny in November of 2020, according to Fox News. Lindsey alerted authorities and became an informant, KCNC-TV reported. Lindsey recorded several phone calls between himself and Emmi, during which she asked if he knew anyone who could “get rid of her,” court records indicate, according to Fox News.

Lindsey “played along,” telling Emmi it would cost her between $50,000 and $100,000, Fox News reported. The affidavit added that “Jennifer responded that the money would not be a problem,” according to Fox News. (RELATED: Serial Killer Who Murdered 11 Women And Hid Corpses In Cleveland Home Dies In Prison)

The affidavit also alleges that Emmi discussed how and where her husband and the former nanny could be killed. “If there was a car accident or something, no one would know,” the affidavit says, according to the Denver Post. Emmi reportedly had second thoughts, however.

Lindsey told another former sniper and ranch hand, 29-year-old Seth McCallum, about Emmi’s plot, Fox News reported. McCallum told authorities in January that Emmi had solicited his help to kill people in the past, but he did not specify her intended targets, according to an affidavit reported by the Denver Post.

Prior to her arrest in connection with the murder plot, Emmi faced 16 felonies and 16 misdemeanors. The allegations ranged from domestic violence to retaliation against witnesses and attempts to influence public servants, according to Fox News.

Emmi, founder of The Animal Law Center and a native of Evergreen, Colorado, is currently being held in Jefferson County jail, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 26, KCNC-TV reported.