Democrat Madeleine Dean Fights Back Tears During Trump Impeachment Testimony

Pennsylvania Democratic Congresswoman Madeleine Dean broke down in tears while testifying on Feb. 10 at the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump, the President of the United States, ordered the crowd to march on Congress. And so the crowd marched,” Dean said of the Capitol Riot, which left five dead and temporarily delayed the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden.

“At 12:53, as the President’s speech was playing on cell phone broadcasts, the outermost barricade of the northwest side of the Capitol was breached,” Dean continued, her voice cracking. (RELATED: Rep. Jamie Raskin Breaks Down In Tears During Impeachment Presentation)

“The truth is, this attack never would have happened were it not for Donald Trump. And so they came, draped in Trump’s flag, and used our flag, the American flag, to batter and to bludgeon. At 2:30, I heard that terrifying banging on House chamber doors. For the first time in more than 200 years, the seat of our government was ransacked, on our watch,” Dean continued.

Lead impeachment manager and Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin then requested a recess to allow Dean and others to collect themselves.

Dean, named an impeachment manager by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, is a second term congresswoman representing Pennsylvania’s Fourth District, which includes the northwest Philadelphia suburbs, according to the New York Times.

Dean previously served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.