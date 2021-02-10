Meghan McCain Says She Thought 2019 Miscarriage Was A Sign She Wasn’t Meant To Be A Mom

Meghan McCain opened up about the miscarriage she suffered and admitted she thought it was a sign that she wasn’t meant to be a mom.

“I just feel like my dad’s [John McCain] in heaven and I find comfort in praying and asking him for advice,” the co-host of “The View” told People magazine on Wednesday.

“I was like, ‘Please make this decision for me … because I’m OK with being able to have kids or not being able to have kids, I just want to have some kind of resolution,'” she said. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Reveals That She Had A Miscarriage)

“And then I got pregnant really soon after, and I found out I was pregnant right after I had gone home to Arizona for the first time since he [my dad] died,” McCain continued.

In September 2020, McCain and husband Ben Domenech announced they had welcomed a little girl into the world, a daughter named Liberty.

“I can’t believe how much I like motherhood, honestly,” the host of the ABC talkshow shared. “I was really back and forth about whether or not I was even going to do it and I can’t believe how obsessed with it I am.”

“I feel like the universe is laughing at me, because I was so scared of having kids and so reluctant and so on the fence about it,” she added. “Even when I was pregnant I was like, ‘I don’t know, we’ll see how this goes.'”

“As soon as I feel recovered, I would really love to have more kids,” McCain concluded.