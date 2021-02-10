Shia LaBeouf Denies ‘Each And Every’ Abuse Allegation, Wants Accuser To Pay His Legal Costs

Actor Shia LaBeouf reportedly requested his accuser FKA Twigs pay all of his legal costs after he denied abusing her, according to court documents.

LaBeouf denied every accusation lobbed at him by FKA Twigs in her December lawsuit, People magazine reported Wednesday.

Shia LaBeouf Denies ‘Each and Every’ Assault Allegation by FKA Twigs, Seeks to Have Her Pay His Costs​ https://t.co/SpS6MyPdjr — People (@people) February 10, 2021

LaBeouf “denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]’s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever,” his response to FKA Twigs’ lawsuit stated, according to People magazine. (RELATED: Shia LaBeouf Seeking ‘Long-Term Inpatient Treatment’ After Being Accused Of Physical, Mental Abuse)

LaBeouf also requested the sexual battery claims be dismissed because “none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual,” the outlet reported.

The “Holes” actor reportedly has stepped away from acting and has entered an inpatient treatment program, according to his attorney.

“Shia needs help and he knows that,” the actor’s attorney told Variety back in December. “We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

Musician FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit on Dec. 11 alleging LaBeouf had physically, emotionally and mentally abused her during their past relationship, according to the New York Times.