REPORT: NBA Star Malik Beasley Sentenced To Jail For Gun Incident

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley will reportedly serve jail time for a gun incident.

According to TMZ, Beasley has been sentenced to 120 days in jail after he pointed a gun at a car near his house back in September. He was reportedly upset at the increased traffic in the area because of tours looking at impressive homes, according to the same TMZ report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The star NBA guard was originally charged with felony threats of violence and felony drug possession. In exchange for his guilty plea on the threats charge, the drug charge was dropped.

Luckily for Beasley, he won’t have to serve the time during the season, and could even end up on house arrest because of coronavirus.

So, he’s getting off pretty lightly considering the situation he found himself in last September.

Here’s some free advice. If you ever find yourself grabbing a gun to confront people because you’re upset about increased traffic, take a big step back.

If you’re really that unhappy, then call the police.

Do you know what you don’t do? You don’t arm yourself to confront people who might be looking at nice houses in the area.

That’s a recipe for absolute disaster, and it’ll now cost Beasley up to 120 days in jail.

Luckily, the situation didn’t escalate into something much more serious, and Beasley won’t have to miss any games. Just be smarter. It’s not that difficult.