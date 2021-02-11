Larry King Wanted His $2,000,000 Fortune To Be Split Evenly Among His Kids, According To Handwritten Note

Broadcaster Larry King reportedly left a handwritten note as his “Last Will & Testament.”

The alleged note, obtained by TMZ and published Thursday, requested King’s fortune be split evenly between his children.

Larry King Hand-Wrote His Will in 2019 Seeking Equal Split Among His Kids https://t.co/TCAUKuygWU — TMZ (@TMZ) February 11, 2021

“This is my Last Will & Testament,” the alleged document obtained by TMZ said. “It should replace all previous writings In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% [placed above illegible cross-out] of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr Chance & Cannon.” (RELATED: Larry King’s Widow Reveals TV Host’s Cause Of Death And Final Words To Her)

King reportedly wrote the will on October 17, 2019, roughly two months after he filed for divorce from Shawn Southwick King, TMZ reported.

However, Andy and Chaia both passed away in 2020, the outlet reported. That leaves the fortune to be divided between Cannon and Larry Jr Chance. King was only worth $2 million at the time of his death, according to TMZ. The outlet did note that there are most likely separate assets held in separate trusts.

Larry Jr has reportedly filed documents to be the administrator of the estate.

King passed away in January after battling COVID-19. His official cause of death was sepsis, according to Shawn, his estranged wife. “It was an infection, it was sepsis,” Shawn told Entertainment Tonight.

“Well, he was finally ready to go, I will tell you that,” she added. “You know, he never wanted to go, but his sweet little body was just — it had just been hit so many times with so many things and once we heard the word COVID, all of our hearts just sunk.”