Damian Lillard Opens Up About His Legacy, Says The Media Doesn’t Win At Anything Other Than Criticizing People

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard wants to be remembered for a lot more than just basketball.

During a recent appearance on the “Million $ Worth Of Game” podcast, the star guard talked about the positive impact he’s having in the community, and said if he never wins a ring, it’s not “the end all, be all for me.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lillard also took a shot at the media and added, “The media isn’t going to make me sweat by saying, ‘Oh, he’s not a winner.’ A lot of you motherf**kers ain’t winners at nothing but criticizing people…I’m not going to give into the pressure of that.

Nobody is gonna let anyone tell @damelillard what his legacy is Watch Episode 99 https://t.co/ODcevIIOFh pic.twitter.com/wY3Yz1FGTx — MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame) February 10, 2021

Damian Lillard is the man, and I’ve been saying that for years. The dude knows who he is, doesn’t really participate in any of the NBA drama and just goes out and tries to win.

Yes, he’s an NBA star, but he’s also a huge role model in the community. As you can tell from the interview above, he cares about helping people less fortunate than himself.

Also, you have to love his shot at the critics. It’s 100% true. So many people who couldn’t dream of having a serious impact love to snipe.

That happens in sports, entertainment, business, the media and other industries. You just have to let the results speak for themselves, and Lillard is one of the best basketball players on the planet.

Also, I love telling this story. In the fall of 2010 when I was attending Montana State, the basketball players told me there was a young man at Weber State who was out with an injury, but would be an NBA star.

I returned to Madison and told everyone I knew that Damian Lillard was going to be a stud, and nobody had any idea who I was talking about. I told them to watch out because this young man in Utah was going to light the world on fire. They all laughed, but nobody is laughing anymore!